Search

10/10/2021

Limerick farmers warned deadline for slurry spreading is approaching fast

Limerick farmers warned deadline for slurry spreading is approaching

Spreading slurry is not permitted after October 15

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council is reminding farmers and farm workers the deadline for slurry spreading is fast approaching.

From Friday, October 15 you will be no longer permitted to spread slurry on your lands, said a council spokesperson.

“This is known as the ‘closed period’ and runs from October 15 to January 15, 2022. During the winter period when grass growth ceases (or is sub-optimal) the application of slurry to lands poses a significant risk to waters from nutrient run-off.

“Where a case relating to inappropriate slurry spreading is brought to the council’s attention, Limerick City and County Council will be obliged to investigate the matter. Where, upon investigation, a case is deemed to be in breach of the Good Agricultural Practice Regulations the council will be obliged to report the matter to the Department,” added the spokesperson.

In such circumstances a significant fine may be impose and the local authority is stressing the use of the umbilical system shall not be used to spread slurry when the soil is saturated or where spreading conditions are likely to pose a risk to waters.

“Slurry tanks must be fully emptied by October 15".

Importance of mental health and farm safety highlighted at Limerick event

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media