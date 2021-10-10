Limerick farmers warned deadline for slurry spreading is approaching fast

LIMERICK City and County Council is reminding farmers and farm workers the deadline for slurry spreading is fast approaching.

From Friday, October 15 you will be no longer permitted to spread slurry on your lands, said a council spokesperson.

“This is known as the ‘closed period’ and runs from October 15 to January 15, 2022. During the winter period when grass growth ceases (or is sub-optimal) the application of slurry to lands poses a significant risk to waters from nutrient run-off.

“Where a case relating to inappropriate slurry spreading is brought to the council’s attention, Limerick City and County Council will be obliged to investigate the matter. Where, upon investigation, a case is deemed to be in breach of the Good Agricultural Practice Regulations the council will be obliged to report the matter to the Department,” added the spokesperson.

In such circumstances a significant fine may be impose and the local authority is stressing the use of the umbilical system shall not be used to spread slurry when the soil is saturated or where spreading conditions are likely to pose a risk to waters.

“Slurry tanks must be fully emptied by October 15".