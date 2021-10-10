Limerick Weather: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Any lingering mist and fog patches will lift this morning to give a largely dry day with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 14 or 15 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.
Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
A good deal of dry and settled weather as high pressure builds over Ireland.
Tonight, it will continue to be mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of four to eight degrees in a light west to northwest breeze. Mist and fog will form again, becoming quite dense in some places.
Tomorrow, it will again by mostly dry, with some sunny spells after any morning mist and fog clears but patchy light rain and drizzle will affect parts of Ulster at times through the day. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze.
