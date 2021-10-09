BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers revealed

SOME 1,940 new confirmed Covid-19 cases have been announced overnight across Ireland.
As of eight o'clock this morning, 352 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 74 of these in intensive care.
The @hpscireland has today been notified of 1,940* confirmed cases of #COVID19.— Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 9, 2021
As of 8am today, 352 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
