Limerick Weather: Friday, October 8, 2021

A DULL start to today with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some drier intervals will develop through the morning along with occasional bright spells before a pulse of heavier rain moves up from the south later, especially over the southwest and west of the province with a risk of localised flooding. Mild again with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a mostly moderate southerly breeze.
The rain will gradually extend eastwards to all areas overnight with a clearance moving into western areas by morning. Another mild night with temperatures not falling below 13 or 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
