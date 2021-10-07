Limerick Weather: Thursday, October 7, 2021

CLOUDY and humid with outbreaks of rain in western parts, heavy and persistent at times, bringing a risk of localised flooding, especially near high ground. A lot of dry weather further east, with just patchy light rain or drizzle at times. Very mild with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Outbreaks of rain continue until early Saturday, heaviest and most persistent in western counties where a risk of local flooding persists. High pressure moves in over the weekend, remaining in situ through much of next week as well bringing us mostly settled weather.

Tonight, patchy rain and drizzle in all areas, again heaviest over high ground in the south and west. Very mild again with temperatures not falling below 14 to 16 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze.

Tomorrow, it will be mostly cloudy with a mix of patchy rain and drizzle with some drier weather early on.

However, later another pulse of heavier rain will push up from the south through the afternoon and evening. The heaviest of the rain will be over high ground in the southwest and west with a continued risk of local flooding. Warm with highs of 15 to 19 degrees, in a light to moderate southerly breeze. The heaviest of the rain will move into eastern parts on Friday night.

