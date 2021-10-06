Search

06/10/2021

BREAKING: Daily Covid-19 increase in Limerick confirmed as national figures fall below 1,000 again

Nick Rabbitts

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE'S been a total of 70 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick overnight, statistics from the Department of Public Health Mid-West has revealed.

According to provisional data, the department has also recorded 10 cases in Co Clare, and fewer than five in North Tipperary.

Across the past fortnight, there were 1,337 confirmed instances of the disease in the Mid-West, including 838 here in Limerick.

It comes as the national number of new overnight cases has fallen below 1,000 for the second time this week.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 984 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 343 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 70 of these in intensive care.

There has been a total of 5,280 deaths related to Covid-19 nationally since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

This includes 31 deaths newly notified in the past seven days.

