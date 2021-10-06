Energy firm plans big development on Limerick's River Shannon

GKinetic energy previously ran a demonstration of its floating technology on the Shannon
A LOCAL water energy firm is set to seek permission to erect three kinetic turbines in Limerick's River Shannon.
Gkinetic Energy Ltd, based in Newcastle West, has announced its intention to apply to Limerick City and County Council to deploy three turbines, associated anchors and marker buoys upstream of Thomond Weir in the River Shannon.
On top of this, a junction box and cable carrying metal conduit along a section of the weir is also proposed. This will link to the ESB building at Brown's Quay, while a portacabin will be erected here, if the proposals get the go-ahead.
According to an application published in this weekend's Limerick Leader, the permission is being sought for a period of two years, with a foreshore licence application also in place for the development.
GKinetic Energy has been working on a new off-grid floating device for a number of years, with the aim of providing enough electricity to power up to 15 homes.
It had partnered with DesignPro, based in nearby Rathkeale.
Pure joy: Madison McGuane, 12, pictured with the signed Irish jersey and programme after she missed the women’s game
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.