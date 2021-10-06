Limerick Weather: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

MOSTLY cloudy today, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will be persistent at times in western areas, but some drier and brighter spells will occur elsewhere. It will be a mild and humid day, with patches of mist and fog forming on hills and in some coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher along the coast.
NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Milder from midweek with values well above average, but with some persistent falls of rain across Atlantic counties.
Tonight, we will see scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing along with some hill and coastal fog. Mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
Tomorrow is another dull day with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent across Atlantic counties. Some brighter spells across the midlands and east where it will stay driest. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.
