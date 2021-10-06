Search

06/10/2021

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Limerick Weather: Wednesday, October 6, 2021

MOSTLY cloudy today, with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The rain will be persistent at times in western areas, but some drier and brighter spells will occur elsewhere. It will be a mild and humid day, with patches of mist and fog forming on hills and in some coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher along the coast.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Milder from midweek with values well above average, but with some persistent falls of rain across Atlantic counties.

Tonight, we will see scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing along with some hill and coastal fog. Mild with lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Tomorrow is another dull day with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent across Atlantic counties. Some brighter spells across the midlands and east where it will stay driest. Warm and humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees Celsius, in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

For more Limerick weather, visit section 749 here

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media