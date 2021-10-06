Limerick Leader First Days of School supplement out this Wednesday!

THIS week the Limerick Leader publishes its special supplement - Our First Days of School.

Featuring students from almost 90 schools across the city and county, as well as a small number of schools in bordering counties, the publication forms part of our flagship broadsheet edition which is on sale this Wednesday morning.

This is the second year that the Leader has brought out this publication against the backdrop of Covid-19.

“We are conscious that the past 12 months have been a very testing time for all the students, parents and teachers in Limerick and we hope our annual supplement which features hundreds of wonderful girls and boys as they embark on their academic journey, will bring a smile to your face,” said Donn O’Sullivan, editor of the Limerick Leader.

“We couldn’t have done it without the extraordinary support of the principals, teachers and secretaries in the schools, as well as our advertisers, and we want to say a sincere thank you to you all. We hope we have produced a keepsake which will be treasured for many years to come!”