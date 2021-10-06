Search

06/10/2021

Limerick Leader First Days of School supplement out this Wednesday!

First Days of School supplement out this Wednesday!

Junior Infants from Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School - ust one of the many schools to feature in the First Days of School supplement

Reporter:

Áine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

THIS week the Limerick Leader publishes its special supplement - Our First Days of School.

Featuring students from almost 90 schools across the city and county, as well as a small number of schools in bordering counties, the publication forms part of our flagship broadsheet edition which is on sale this Wednesday morning.

This is the second year that the Leader has brought out this publication against the backdrop of Covid-19. 

“We are conscious that the past 12 months have been a very testing time for all the students, parents and teachers in Limerick and we hope our annual supplement which features hundreds of  wonderful girls and boys as they embark on their academic journey, will bring a smile to your face,” said Donn O’Sullivan, editor of the Limerick Leader.

“We couldn’t have done it without the extraordinary support of the principals, teachers and secretaries in the schools, as well as our advertisers, and we want to say a sincere thank you to you all. We hope we have produced a keepsake which will be treasured for many years to come!”

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media