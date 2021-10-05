BREAKING: Update issued on new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THE Department of Public Health Mid-West has revealed there have been more than 800 new confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick across the last fortnight.

Overnight, a total of 57 instances of coronavirus have been notified across Limerick city and county, provisional figures from the department have also shown.

Across the region, some 1,303 Covid-19 cases have been reported over the 14 days up to yesterday, with 801 in Limerick, 355 in Clare and 147 in North Tipperary.

Some 27 cases were reported yesterday in Clare, with 10 in North Tipperary.

All this comes as nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre was today notified of 1,124 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the country.

As of 8am today, some 349 Covid-19 are in hospital, of which 65 are in intensive care.

The five day moving average is 1,143 new cases.