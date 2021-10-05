Search

05/10/2021

Fire at Irish Rail maintenance building in Limerick

Fire in Limerick causes blackout for residents

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK Fire and Rescue Service were called out to an Irish Rail maintenance building in Roxboro in the city this Tuesday morning.

Three appliances responded at 7.48pm and personnel quickly put out the fire.

An Irish Rail spokesperson said: "There was a small fire in an extractor fan in the maintenance shed building at Limerick.

"It was attended by the fire services and extinguished swiftly. There are no delays to services."

The firefighters returned to base in Mulgrave Street shortly after 9am.

