BREAKING: Lowest daily number of Covid cases since mid-July

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 892 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
It is the lowest daily number of cases since mid-July. There was 1,051 cases reported on Sunday and 1,586 on Saturday
As of 8am today, 333 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU. On Sunday morning, 319 Covid-19 patientswere in hospital with 60 in ICU.
