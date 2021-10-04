Jobs boost for Limerick as company expands its manufacturing operations

LIMERICK received a jobs boost over the weekend as a modular building company announced expansion plans.

Modulacc, which previously traded under the Castlecabin brand, is planning to recruit 25 new staff.

Based in Castletroy, the company is planning to open a second offsite building manufacturing facility to boost supply of its popular ready-to-use classrooms. This will be located in Atlas Avenue, located just off the Dock Road.​

The new recruits will bring Modulacc’s total workforce to 70 and will be largely involved in the production of its new NZEB building range, which provides instant space solutions for rapidly expanding commercial and education campuses.

Modulacc says its products have a 50 year lifespan, and its products are already in place at more than 100 schools across Ireland.

The firm is also growing its client base in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

Modulacc’s workforce has grown by almost 80% in the past 18 months, with construction and manufacturing professionals, production managers, engineers, designers, health and safety and supply chain professionals all joining the team.

Established by well-known businessman Tom Chawke in 1979, it is the expansion of the firm which has paved the way for the rebranding of Castlecabin to Modulacc.

Managing director Tony Chawke​ said: “Our mission is to set the standard for an industry, where the model has traditionally been to follow others. This announcement is further evidence of our ambition to deliver sustainable building solutions to our core markets.”

Recruitment for the 25 new positions is already underway.