Dig out your shorts as Hurricane Sam set to bring the heat back

AS HURRICANE Sam heads for Iceland during the week it will pull warmer air up over Ireland giving some very un October-like temperatures.
Met Eireann predicts the Mercury could hit 19 degrees on Thursday. However, the Factor 50 may not be needed as there will be plenty of rain around as well.
But the prospects for the weekend are good as Met Eireann forecasts "signs for higher pressure to build over Ireland over the weekend with more settled conditions developing".
