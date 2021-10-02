‘There’s gold in them thar Limerick hills’

THE MODERN day equivalent of the gold rush in the Wild West could be coming to south east Limerick.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications (Eamon Ryan) has published a notice in the Limerick Leader of intention to grant a prospecting licence.

It reads: “Since it appears to the minister that there are minerals not being worked under the lands in the areas set out below, the minister intends to grant a prospecting licence for base metals, barytes, gold (ores of) and silver (ores of) to Aurum Discovery Limited in the following townlands in Coshlea Barony: Anglesborough, Ballygeana, Ballynamuddagh, Barna, Baunteen, Baurnagurrahy, Boolanlisheen, Carrigeen Mountain, Inchacoomb, Knocknagalty, Knocknascro.”

The notice makes clear that a prospecting licence entitles the holder to explore for mineral deposits and does not authorise mining of any minerals.

“The activities permissible under a licence are, in general, non-invasive and of minimal environmental impact. The minister has assessed the exploration programme proposed by the company and has determined that the activities are not likely to have a significant effect on the environment,” reads the notice.

Objections to the granting of the licence should be made to Geoscience Regulation Office, Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, 29-31 Adelaide Road, Dublin, D02 X285 within 30 days of September 15.

The Leader asked one local, who is steeped in the area, if “There’s gold in them thar hills?” - “Definitely some people are aware that there could be a possibility there is gold around. I know myself there are places where if you do a little bit of digging you will find stones with a metal flake, a goldy type of colour. I haven’t mentioned it to anyone. Whether it is gold or not I don’t know but there is definitely minerals of some sort around here,” they said.

As we spoke, the local recalled a conversation with an elderly man years ago.

“I don't know how it came about, but he said that it would be an awful pity if there was gold found around because the whole palace would be dug up and it would be ruined. But for him to say that he must have been aware of the possibility it was there,” they said. Judging by the list of townlands he says they are “casting a wide net”.

“Prospecting is one thing, finding something is another and then finding something that is economically exploitable is another thing all together. And if there is would people want a big mine ruining the tranquility and natural beauty of the area,” said the local, who also pointed to the history and heritage.