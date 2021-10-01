UPDATE: Limerick man, who has been missing, is located safe and well

This evening, Gardai in Limerick have confirmed that Kevin Power, 34 years, who was missing from the Castletroy area of Limerick since September 25 2021 has been located safe and well.
"We would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in this matter" they confirmed in a statement to the Limerick Leader.
