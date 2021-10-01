BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,059* confirmed cases of COVID-19, while as of 8am today, 308 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “As we move into the autumn/winter period and prepare for the dark evenings and cooler weather these seasons bring, many people have concerns about how we can continue to socialise safely and take part in the social and physical activities that keep us connected to our friends, families and wider communities. We are all familiar with the measures that will continue to keep us safe from COVID-19.

“Vaccination remains our best means of protection against COVID-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against COVID-19 and limit the likelihood of a COVID-19 infection becoming so severe it may require admission to hospital or to intensive care.

“There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination, or who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons. I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them.

“Continue to regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate – particularly in retail settings, on public transport and in healthcare settings; keep your distance, open windows and ventilate indoor spaces, avoid crowds and choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.

Meanwhile, the incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Cappamore/Killmallock Municipal District has more than doubled over the past fortnight, new figures new figures have revealed.

According to data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 171 new cases of the disease across the Municipal District in the fourteen days between September 14 and September 27 - the highest for any LEA in Limerick.

This is more than double the 75 new cases which were reported in Cappamore/Kilmallock during the preceeding fortnight (August 31 to September 13).

As of Monday, the incidence rate (per 100,000 population) in Cappamore/Kilmallock was 491.1 - up from 272.8 on September 20. The rate is also significantly above the overall national rate of 389.0.

During the most recent reporting period, increases in the incidence rate were also recorded in Limerick City North and in the Newcastle West Municipal District.

Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (September 14 - September 27)

Cappamore/Kilmallock

491.1 (171 new cases)

Limerick City East

449.9 (159 new cases)

Newcastle West

423.1 (116 new cases)

Limerick City North

377.4 (131 new cases)

Adare/Rathkeale

368.1 (102 new cases)



Limerick City West

309.5 (108 new cases)