Limerick Weather: Saturday October 2, 2021

Outbreaks of rain will clear eastwards early on Saturday in Limerick with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers following from the west for the remainder of the day. Some heavy bursts of rain are expected with isolated thunderstorms possible. Top temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty west or southwest winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: Staying unsettled.

Saturday night: Showers will become largely confined to Atlantic coastal counties on Saturday night with good clear spells developing elsewhere. A chilly night with lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees generally but a few degrees milder in southern and western parts. Winds will be mainly moderate southerly or variable in direction but increasing strong in southern and southwestern coastal districts.

Sunday: Sunday looks set to be a fresh and blustery day with showery outbreaks of rain spreading eastwards over the country at times. There'll be some dry and bright periods also. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds. There'll be further scattered showers on Sunday night, some of these heavy and prolonged in Atlantic coastal counties. Minimum temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Monday: On Monday, it looks set to start with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers. However, a spell of heavy rain is expected to develop across the southern half of the country during the afternoon. Maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh southwest winds. Further north it will remain mainly dry with just isolated showers. Rain is expected to clear from the southeast of the country on Monday night to leave a mix of clear spells and blustery showers. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with fresh northwest breezes developing overnight.

Tuesday: Early indications are that Tuesday will be a bright and blustery day with a mix of sunshine and passing showers. Top temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in fresh northwest breezes.