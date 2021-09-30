Limerick student wins Galen Medical Nutrition Scholarship Award

Limerick's Fergal Egan and Ella Roberts (Wilshire, England) have been named winners of the Galen Medical Nutrition Scholarship Award.

Fergal and Ella will each receive a bursary of up to £2,000/€2,500 towards their education. They will also receive a full technology package worth £2,000 including a state-of-the-art laptop, monitor, tablet, Apple watch and AirPods and a £200 voucher for study aids.

The award was created by Galen Medical Nutrition to support people with metabolic disorders, such as Phenylketonuria (PKU), achieve their goals in further education, training and development courses or apprenticeship. The Galen Medical Nutrition Awards committee, including representatives from the metabolic disease community, evaluated all entries and selected Ella and Fergal on their written evidence of their aspirations and commitment to study.

Dr Dennise Broderick, Galen’s Managing Director & President stated, ‘On behalf of Galen, we extend our most heartfelt congratulations to Ella and Fergal for being chosen as our inaugural winners of the Galen Medical Nutrition Scholarship. We are inspired by how they both have overcome challenges to pursue their passions, and are honoured to play a role in helping Ella and Fergal achieve their goals’.

Fergal’s award will go towards his pursuit of a Bachelor of Science/Education in Physical Education and Irish Teaching. Due to his own experiences with PKU, he has a keen interest in nutrition and its impact on sport, and aims to study the impact of metabolic conditions on sports participation and performance. Like Ella, attending University marks his first time independently managing his condition and the Galen Scholarship award and technology bundle will support him as he embarks on his next, exciting chapter.

Fergal commented, ‘Living with Phenylketonuria has undoubtedly come with challenges, however equally it has provided me with opportunities to meet new people, encouraged me to learn about genetics and nutrition and taught me to be disciplined and organised in my everyday life. This award enables me to balance my diagnosis with the pursuit of my goals, be it in sport, education or life in general.’

Ella’s award will go towards her pursuit of a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Composition at The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama. Embarking on this educational path meant attending her ‘dream university,’ but it also marked her first time independently managing her PKU. Despite the hurdles, Ella has persevered and is now entering her final and most rigorous year of study, and the Galen Scholarship award will help alleviate financial barriers so she can focus on her goals.

Ella commented, ‘I try to live my life with a quiet determination, never allowing my condition to hold me back and the Galen award greatly supports my journey to becoming a professional musician. I’m grateful that Galen recognises the challenges people studying with a metabolic disorder can face, and I’m so grateful to be nearing achievement of my greatest personal goal, which is to gain a degree despite having to manage the challenges of Phenylketonuria.”