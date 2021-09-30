BREAKING: Traffic delays following multiple vehicle crash in Limerick

Scene of the crash on Patrick Street
TRAFFIC delays have been reported following a multiple vehicle collision in Limerick city this Thursday afternoon.
The incident which occurred on Patrick Street is understood to have involved a white van and two vehicles.
No injuries of a serious nature have been reported at this time.
Emergency Services - including gardai and Limerick Fire and Rescue Service - attended the scene. The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.
A passer-by who sent the photo above to the Leader said: "Traffic is already bad with the works on O'Connell Street but it is crazy after the crash. It's very heavy out the Dublin Road and Corbally Road."
