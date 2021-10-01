Youth group gives Limerick town an ‘electric’ makeover

ANYONE taking a stroll around Newcastle West these days will be struck by how colourful the streets have become and it’s all down to the work and creativity of a group of young people involved with Foróige.

Working under the title, The Satellite Studios, the young artists have given a colourful and creative facelift to ESB Networks pillar boxes around the town and made a centrepiece of a gate in the Square.

“It's been an amazing experience with everyone sharing experiences, knowledge and expertise,” said Elaine Williams, Foróige youth officer with West Limerick Youth Initiative. “Parents are great to get involved and businesses have been donating food for the young people’s lunches.”

“I always knew people from West Limerick had a great sense of community but the positive feedback we have gotten has been unreal. People are passing by, telling us how great it all is, chatting, smiling, it's great for everyone as the last 18 months have been so tough,” she added.

Taking place against a background of Covid restrictions, the participants made use of a combination of WhatsApp and Zoom to move ahead with the project, working both indoors and outdoors. “Young people have been out in all kinds of weather to make sure to complete it” explained Elaine.

The young artists, she continued, are members of The Youth Advisory Squad whose aim is to bring joy to people with themes of identity, individuality, interests and diversity.

“The squad aims to be active leaders in their community and to take action after a challenging time in their development and the development of their community. The young people involved represent the diverse demographic of the multi-cultural population of Newcastle West and surrounding areas,” Elaine said.

The project was a collaborative effort between Foróige, Newcastle West Tidy Towns, Newcastle West Arts, Limerick City and County Council and Tusla.