Limerick Weather: Friday, October 1, 2021

A MIX of sunny spells and showers today, some heavy with a chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.
Scattered showers will continue in Atlantic counties overnight, becoming more isolated with good clear spells further east. Towards morning, showers will merge to longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds.
Jackson's Turret, designed by the French architect Davis Ducart, was built around 1740 and it can be yours in 2021
