High praise for Limerick's Lifelong Learners

A PRESENTATION has been made to three Learning Ambassadors from Southill at Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s Further Education and Training Centre, Kilmallock Road Campus, Limerick.

The presentation was a photobook detailing their involvement in the Learning Ambassadors initiative over the past two years.

Learning Limerick Ambassadors is a novel grassroots initiative of Learning Limerick that brings the Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival into the everyday lives of people.

The Learning Ambassadors are Limerick people from all walks of life, united by a common interest in promoting, developing and celebrating learning.

They can help break down all sorts of barriers to learning as they share inspiring learning stories from their own lives or the lives of people in their families and communities.

The project has developed over the last two years. At the outset in December 2019, the Learning Ambassadors participated in a Story Exchange training project with Narrative 4, which developed their skills to ‘tell their story’.

Following this training, through video interviews the Ambassadors told their own stories of lifelong learning and why they were passionate about becoming a Learning Ambassador. This series of interviews was formally launched through a virtual event with the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick in December 2020.

The flagship event for the festival in May 2021 was a ‘Live Interviews and Panel Discussion’ webinar event with the Learning Ambassadors on the first day to open the festival.

One of the Learning Ambassadors, Lylian Fotabong, interviewed her fellow ambassadors, including the ambassadors from Southill, about their learning adventures and future plans for both their careers and continued learning.