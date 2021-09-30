Search

30/09/2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Limerick Weather: Sunday, September 19, 2021

BRIGHT spells and scattered showers on the final day of the month, the showers will merge to give longer spells of rain at times, especially later in the day. Milder than previous days with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong on coasts, will ease for a time during the afternoon.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

As the month of October begins, it will be generally cool and quite unsettled through the rest of the week with rain and showers.

Tonight will be windy with rain clearing eastwards but followed by blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and increasing strong in the north and northwest.

As for tomorrow, a day of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. There will be good dry spells at times in eastern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees generally in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

For more Limerick weather, visit section 749 here

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media