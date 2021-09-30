Limerick Weather: Thursday, September 30, 2021

BRIGHT spells and scattered showers on the final day of the month, the showers will merge to give longer spells of rain at times, especially later in the day. Milder than previous days with highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees. Moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong on coasts, will ease for a time during the afternoon.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

As the month of October begins, it will be generally cool and quite unsettled through the rest of the week with rain and showers.

Tonight will be windy with rain clearing eastwards but followed by blustery showers or longer spells of rain. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, veering westerly and increasing strong in the north and northwest.

As for tomorrow, a day of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country with a risk of isolated thunderstorms. There will be good dry spells at times in eastern areas. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees generally in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

