29/09/2021

Arbaʽeen pilgrimage marked with Limerick city march

The Arbaʽeen Pilgrimage took place at the weekend

AROUND 100 Shia Muslims have marched in the city to mark one of the religion’s most sacred festivals.

The Arbaʽeen Pilgrimage, or the Arbaʽeen Walk, is the world's largest annual public gathering. It is held in Iraq and can often draw more than 40 million people.

But with Covid-19 restrictions ruling out a trip eastwards, members of Limerick’s local Shia Muslim community on Saturday held an event in the city.

One of the organisers, Raza Navqi (pictured below with his son Ali Akber) said there are more than 40 Shia Muslim families in Limerick, and over 800 across Ireland.

It’s the third year they have held a march in Limerick, having previously gathered in 2018 and 2019.

Prevailing coronavirus conditions ruled out any such event last year.

The march, which took place with the permission of Limerick City and County Council and the gardai, took place from the Potato Market and through into the heart of the city.

