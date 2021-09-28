BREAKING: Limerick and National Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,499* confirmed cases of COVID-19, while as of 8am today, 300 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the virus, of which 63 are in ICU.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Mid-West has confirmed that 562 cases of the virus have been reported in past 14 days in Limerick with 48 on Monday, 55 on Sunday, 51 last Saturday and 42 on the previous Friday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.