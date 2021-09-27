BREAKING: Delays at Limerick Tunnel due to over height vehicle

Limerick Tunnel | Picture: Adrian Butler
LONG traffic delays are being reported at the Limerick Tunnel this Monday evening due to an over height vehicle.
TII said that the incident occurred shortly before 6.30pm.
Mayor Daniel Butler tweeted to say: "Over height vehicle again closes Tunnel again."
Over height vehicle again closes Tunnel again. @Live95fmNews https://t.co/Nr1aUruBUF— Cllr Daniel Butler, Mayor of Limerick (@DanielButlerFG) September 27, 2021
One person caught up in the delays said: "A lorry is stuck under Limerick Tunnel. Traffic backed up. Waiting on it to be moved."
