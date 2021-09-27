BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that there are 1,049* newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Meanwhile, of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the virus, of which 66 are in ICU.
Also, third level students attending colleges in Limerick are being encouraged to avail of the free walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics taking place this week.
Starting today, the pop-up clinics will take place at University of Limerick, Limerick Institute of Technology, and Mary Immaculate College.
Each campus will host two days of free walk-in vaccine clinics for those who wish to avail of their first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The clinics are being led by UL Hospitals Group.
LIT: Monday, September 27 & Thursday, September 30 (10am-7pm both days)
UL: Tuesday, September 28 & Wednesday, September 29 (10am-7pm both days)
MIC: Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29 (10am-7pm both days)
In accordance with national guidance, those who received a first AstraZeneca vaccine are able to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Commenting on the walk-in clinics at colleges, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “Young people have shown great leadership throughout the entire pandemic, and they deserve to be rewarded with a rich university and college experience having missed out on this over the past 18 months. There are numerous benefits to being fully-vaccinated against Covid-19. Primarily, it will give you increased protections against serious illness and hospitalisation."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.