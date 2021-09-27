Search

27/09/2021

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today confirmed that there are 1,049* newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.


Meanwhile, of 8am today, 310 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the virus, of which 66 are in ICU.

Also, third level students attending colleges in Limerick are being encouraged to avail of the free walk-in Covid-19 vaccine clinics taking place this week.

Starting today, the pop-up clinics will take place at University of Limerick, Limerick Institute of Technology, and Mary Immaculate College.

Each campus will host two days of free walk-in vaccine clinics for those who wish to avail of their first or second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The clinics are being led by UL Hospitals Group.

LIT: Monday, September 27 & Thursday, September 30 (10am-7pm both days)

UL: Tuesday, September 28 & Wednesday, September 29 (10am-7pm both days)

MIC: Tuesday, September 28 and Wednesday, September 29 (10am-7pm both days)

In accordance with national guidance, those who received a first AstraZeneca vaccine are able to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Commenting on the walk-in clinics at colleges, Dr Mai Mannix, Director of Public Health Mid-West, said: “Young people have shown great leadership throughout the entire pandemic, and they deserve to be rewarded with a rich university and college experience having missed out on this over the past 18 months. There are numerous benefits to being fully-vaccinated against Covid-19. Primarily, it will give you increased protections against serious illness and hospitalisation."

