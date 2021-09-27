UL Hospitals Group confirm further easing of restrictions at Limerick's maternity

UL Hospitals Group have this evening confirmed, that from tomorrow, Tuesday, there will be further easing in pandemic restrictions on partner access at University Maternity Hospital Limerick, with extended visiting hours on the antenatal and postnatal wards and in the neonatal/high dependency units at the hospital.

From Tuesday September 28, nominated support partners are being offered two scheduled visits of two hours daily on the postnatal wards (M1 and M2) between 1pm and 9pm. On the antenatal ward, M3, we are extending the existing 45-minute slot to two hours, scheduled once daily between 1pm and 8pm.

Also from tomorrow, the group are increasing to one hour the daily scheduled access time for fathers/parents of babies in the neonatal and high dependency units.

In addition, nominated support partners of inpatients in single rooms on our postnatal wards M1 & M2 are being offered access from 1pm to 8pm every day. Single-room access on the antenatal ward M3 is being facilitated from 8am to 8pm daily in cases of high-risk induction of labour.

Eileen Ronan, Director of Midwifery for UL Hospitals Group, said. “We are pleased to further relax the pandemic restrictions on access to UMHL, which have had such an upsetting impact upon mothers, mums-to-be and their partners at this most significant time in their lives. We will continue planning for further relaxation of restrictions, but for now, this remains a gradual process, reviewed weekly, in the interest of ensuring the safety of all our service users, their loved ones, and our staff, and to ensure that all processes are safely introduced and managed.”

UMHL's, nominated support partners, will now have access the following areas, regardless of vaccination status, following the COVID-19 questionnaire and temperature screening at the reception of the hospital:

· Labour Ward: throughout labour and delivery

· Elective and Emergency C-Section

· Antenatal Ward M3: 1 x two-hour slot, between 1pm and 8pm

· Antenatal Ward M3 single rooms, for high risk induction of labour: 8am-8pm daily

· Postnatal Wards M1&M2: 2 x two-hour slots, between 1pm and 9pm

· Postnatal Wards M1&M2 single rooms: 1pm-8pm daily

· NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) / HDU (High Dependency Unit): One-hour slots

· EPAU (Early Pregnancy Assessment Unit)

· Emergency high risk admissions

· 12-Week scan

· Anomaly scan

· Compassionate grounds



Also, as part of their efforts to keep the hospital safe and accessible for all service users, their loved ones and staff, UL Hospitals group are running a Satellite COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at UMHL this week, offering Pfizer vaccine to expectant mothers attending our antenatal clinics and inpatients who wish to be vaccinated, in line with National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) guidance that pregnant women can receive mRNA vaccines at any stage of pregnancy.

Any woman with an antenatal appointment at UMHL this week who would like to be vaccinated should bring a photo ID showing date of birth, such as a driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, passport, Garda-issued National Age Card, or school or college ID. If your photo ID does not have date of birth, bring your birth certificate also. Those aged under 16 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Any expectant or new mothers with concerns about the vaccine may contact the maternity hospital’s dedicated vaccination helpline on 087-3593568 from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.