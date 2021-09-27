Limerick weather - Monday, September 27

A MUCH cooler and fresher day with a mix of sunny spells and heavy showers, with the risk of thunder.
Highest temperatures falling back to around normal for the time of year at 13 to 15 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, say Met Eireann.
Bertha McCullagh and her partner Mairtin Ó Briain, pictured in 2017, were ‘a formidable team, two sides of an only once-minted coin’, according to Adare’s poet laureate Ed O’Dwyer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.