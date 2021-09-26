BREAKING: Latest Covid figures and hospital numbers confirmed

A TOTAL of 1,459 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by the Department of Health this Sunday afternoon.
There were 1,335 cases reported across the country on Saturday and 1,163 new cases reported on Friday
As of 8am today, 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 65 are in ICU. At 8am on Saturday, 282 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 65 in ICU.
As of 8pm on Saturday there were 27 confirmed cases of Covid-19 being treated at University Hospital Limerick.
