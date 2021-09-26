Search

26/09/2021

Limerick businessman reflects on granddad’s role in War of Independence in new book

Limerick businessman reflects on granddad’s role in War of Independence in new book

Pat McSweeney’s book is in local bookshops now

Reporter:

Leader reporter

A LOCAL businessman has written a book which details his own grandfather’s experience in the struggle for Irish independence.​

Pat McSweeney of Gleeson McSweeney Architects, O’Connell Street, has put together the local history book which goes into great detail on all the events which took place in Limerick during the war of Independence.

It focuses on Johnny McSweeney, who was a vice-commandant in what was the city battalion of the Mid-Limerick brigade of the IRA.

Named ‘The Forgotten vice-commandant’  – a grandson’s account of Johnny McSweeney’, charts his selfless service in Ireland’s freedom fight.

It also looks at his other interests including as a GAA player, referee and county board treasurer.

Pat has spent almost a decade looking back at his grandfather’s activities, with his interest sparked from an early age when his parents took him to visit his grave in Mount St Lawrence’s Republican plot.

Century-old Edwardian home in Limerick sells for more than €1.2m

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media