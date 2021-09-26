Limerick businessman reflects on granddad’s role in War of Independence in new book

Pat McSweeney’s book is in local bookshops now
A LOCAL businessman has written a book which details his own grandfather’s experience in the struggle for Irish independence.
Pat McSweeney of Gleeson McSweeney Architects, O’Connell Street, has put together the local history book which goes into great detail on all the events which took place in Limerick during the war of Independence.
It focuses on Johnny McSweeney, who was a vice-commandant in what was the city battalion of the Mid-Limerick brigade of the IRA.
Named ‘The Forgotten vice-commandant’ – a grandson’s account of Johnny McSweeney’, charts his selfless service in Ireland’s freedom fight.
It also looks at his other interests including as a GAA player, referee and county board treasurer.
Pat has spent almost a decade looking back at his grandfather’s activities, with his interest sparked from an early age when his parents took him to visit his grave in Mount St Lawrence’s Republican plot.
Bertha McCullagh and her partner Mairtin Ó Briain, pictured in 2017, were ‘a formidable team, two sides of an only once-minted coin’, according to Adare’s poet laureate Ed O’Dwyer
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.