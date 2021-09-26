Search

'Bootiful' gesture by Simon Zebo to young fan he never forgot

A delighted Hanna O'Connell with Simon Zebo's boots

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

SIMON Zebo demonstrated his class on and off the field at his comeback match for Munster on Saturday evening.

He scored two tries on the Thomond Park turf in front of close on 11,000 fans. Munster beat the Cell C Sharks by 42-17.

After the match he spotted a familiar face in the crowd - young Hanna O'Connell and gave her is boots.

Hanna's mum, Marisa, said her daughter first met Simon in 2017 after he announced he was leaving Munster.

"She was a fan for years and was so sad when he was leaving so brought a sign to Thomond Park. He saw her and took a photo," said Marisa.

 

Marisa said they kept in touch since then via Twitter.

"Simon sent her flags from Racing 92. Then in 2019 he treated us to a magical trip to see him play in Paris. It was absolutely unreal," said Marisa.

And when it was announced that Simon was returning to Munster there was nobody happier than Hanna. Her reaction went viral after World Rugby shared it.

So there was no question that Hanna, aged 11, from Kerry, was going to be in Thomond Park for Simon's first game back in the red of Munster. And she left with Simon's boots.

"We had no idea he was going to do that or how he even spotted her in the crowd. She just couldn't believe it. He just came up and said, 'These are for you Hanna' and gave her a hug and a smile. She couldn't believe it. She's still buzzing this morning," said Marisa.

