Search

26/09/2021

Prison term over cocaine seized at flat in Limerick town

Prison term over cocaine seized at flat in Limerick town

The case was before Kilmallock Court

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A CONVICTED drug dealer who admitted having 40 deals of cocaine at a flat in Kilmallock was sentenced to three months’ imprisonment.

Shane Ward, aged 47, of Orr Street in the town pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

Garda David Higgins said the drugs were seized when gardai searched another property – at Lord Edward Street, Kilmallock - on December 19, 2019.

He told the local court the drugs were found in 40 individual ‘deal bags’ in the kitchen and that Mr Ward immediately made admissions and “took ownership”.

Judge Patricia Harney was told Mr Ward has six previous convictions for possession of drugs and three for possession for sale or supply.

Barrister Liam Carroll said his client has had addiction problems in his life and that he had been “compelled” to hold the drugs for an unnamed individual.

Seeking leniency he asked the court to note Mr Ward’s cooperation and his acknowledgment that he needs to address his addiction issues.

Rejecting the submission, Judge Harney commented the defendant has not made any effort to date.

She said cocaine is a “plague on every small town in Ireland” and that a prison sentence had to be imposed in the circumstances.

An appeal against the severity of the sentence has been lodged.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media