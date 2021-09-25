New initiative launched in Limerick town to help combat domestic violence

THE LOCAL Macra club, gardai and pharmacies have joined together in Kilmallock to help combat domestic violence.

Elaine Houlihan, Macra Munster vice-president, said during lockdown cases of domestic abuse increased around the country.

“It made members in Kilmallock Macra think of ideas to help. After numerous discussions we decided to approach Sergeant Niamh Brosnan with our idea,” said Ms Houlihan.

The timing was perfect as Kilmallock gardai were also planning on launching an initiative.

“There was a countrywide increase in domestic violence during the pandemic. Sadly we only get a proportion of the calls. Not everyone will go to the guards in relation to it for various reasons. We are aware of that. That’s why this is important so women and men have another outlet for advice, that they don’t have to feel like they are going into a garda station for it,” said Sgt Brosnan.

Ms Houlihan said they approached local pharmacies who were happy to help.

“To avail of this support look for a purple tulip sticker outside your local pharmacy. Ask the pharmacist or a member of staff for a ‘purple pill box’ – this is the key phrase. You will be taken into a consultation room where the pharmacist will point you in the direction of help.

“Connections were made with Adapt House and they were delighted to hear we were rolling out a campaign and they will be providing pharmacists with training around this area.

This service could be crucial for those whose partner monitors who they ring; .

Sgt Brosnan stressed that men or women can still contact gardai in complete confidentiality.

“They can still contact us directly but if they don’t feel comfortable contacting Gardaí directly, this is another way to seek help. We have supplied pharmacists with contact numbers for Adapt House, Women’s Aid, Men’s Aid as well as the local Garda stations.

“The aim of this initiative is to allow victims of domestic abuse to indicate to a staff member in a pharmacy that they wish to access support and advice in relation to domestic violence. People can ask for a ‘Purple Pill Box’ to speak to someone in confidence where they will be offered advice from Adapt House.

If you have been affected by this article please contact Bruff garda station at (061) 382940; Adapt House at (061) 412354; Women’s Aid at 1800 341900 or Men’s Aid 01 554 3811.