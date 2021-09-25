Limerick Property Watch: Lovely family home in Lisnagry

THIS superb four-bedroom detached house is located on Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry.

Situated on a mature and private 0.5 acre site, this property offers an idyllic setting to raise a family in peaceful surroundings close to a host of local amenities and schools.

The property offers excellent accommodation across two floors with further potential to extend to the rear of the property.

Entering the property through a bright and spacious entrance hallway, the living room is on the left-hand side and another spacious reception room on the right-hand side.

Both living room & family room are bright coming finished in neutral colour tones and with solid Maple flooring. French doors from the living room lead into the dining room at the rear of the house allowing natural light flow from one room to the next throughout the day.

The kitchen is set off the dining room and comes finished with solid wood kitchen units, contemporary splash tilling and tilled flooring. There is internal access to the garage from the utility, positioned off the kitchen.

The ground floor accommodation is complete with a stylish and recently renovated w/c is located just off the utility.

The first floor accommodates 4 excellent double bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has the benefit of built-in wardrobes and its own ensuite which comes fully tilled and fitted with electric shower.

Externally, this property has been carefully maintained by its current owners and offers great space to front, side and rear. There is a walled and gated entrance to the front and tarmacadam driveway to the house.

The garage is attached to the property offering scope for conversion to a home gym or office. Accommodation: Ent Hallway, Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, 4 Double Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms (1 ensuite & 1 W.C), Utility Room, Hot-Press, Garage.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Mountshannon Road, Lisnagry

Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home

Price: €475,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: Sean McGee on 061 418000

BER: D1 | Floor Area 135.5 Square Metres / 1,459 Square Feet

*Sponsored Content