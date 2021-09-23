Vaccination clinic set to continue at Limerick's University Maternity Hospital

The Satellite COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, opened at University Maternity Hospital Limerick on Monday, will remain at the hospital next week.



The clinic is being extended as part of the UL Hospitals Group strategy to ensure that vaccination is available for all who wish to be immunised against COVID-19.



Dr Naro Imcha, Associate Clinical Director of Maternal & Child Health, UL Hospitals Group, said: “We want to be very clear, and reassure all pregnant women. COVID-19 vaccination is safe. It’s the best way to protect yourself, and your baby, from COVID-19.”



The satellite clinic is based at the antenatal clinic in UMHL and will administer the Pfizer mRNA vaccine to those women who have antenatal appointments scheduled and wish to receive the vaccine.



Vaccines will also be offered to women who are inpatients at the hospital but have not yet been vaccinated or are due to receive their second Pfizer vaccine.



Any woman with an antenatal appointment at UMHL next week who would like to be vaccinated in the satellite clinic should bring photo ID showing date of birth. Accepted forms of photo ID include driving licence, Public Services Card, travel pass, passport, Garda-issued National Age Card, or school or college ID. If your photo ID does not have date of birth, bring your birth certificate also. Those aged under 16 years must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



Director of Midwifery for UL Hospitals Group, Eileen Ronan, emphasised that the clinic is being extended to make the process of vaccination as convenient as possible for any of their service users who wish to be vaccinated against COVID-19.



Dr Naro Imcha said the rate of vaccination among patients admitted to UMHL quite low at 31%, and urged women to consider the benefits of vaccine against the risks of infection with the disease: “We understand that pregnant women have been confused and hesitant about vaccination, but it is important to be aware of the dangers of COVID-19 infection, particularly during the third trimester, when the risks increase of admission to Intensive Care; of complications in pregnancy; of serious conditions such as pre-eclampsia; of the need for caesarean delivery; and ultimately, of stillbirth. So please remember - COVID-19 vaccination is safe. It’s the best way to protect yourself, and your baby, from COVID-19.”



Ms Ronan and Dr Imcha urged any expectant or new mums with concerns about the vaccine to contact the maternity hospital’s dedicated vaccination helpline on 087-3593568 from 9am to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday.