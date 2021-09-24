Search

24/09/2021

Man found to have Covid after he passed away at Limerick home

The man's inquest was heard at Kilmallock Courthouse

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE INQUEST into the sudden death of a man in his sixties revealed that he had tested positive for Covid.

The garda who attended the unexplained death at a house in County Limerick at the beginning of the year said the male was discovered in a downstairs bedroom.

The deposition of the last person to see him alive on the previous night was read out by Inspector Pat Brennan, of Bruff Garda Station.

“I called in. I put some coal into the fire. I watched TV with him and I left. I thought his face looked bloated but I put it down to the medication he was on. Nothing was out of place,” read out Insp Brennan.

Limerick coroner John McNamara said a Covid test was done on the deceased when he was brought to the mortuary.

“He tested positive for Covid. This was at a time when people hadn’t been vaccinated. He was taken to Dublin for a post mortem,” said Mr McNamara.

The coroner said the pathologist’s report revealed pneumonia in his lungs and ischemic heart disease (heart problems caused by narrowed heart arteries).

“The cause of death was Covid-19 and his weak heart. The combination of both factors caused his death,” said Mr McNamara.

One of the family members in attendance at the inquest in Kilmallock Court asked if he was released from hospital too early?

“I can’t say anything about that,” said Mr McNamara.

“He had an underlying heart condition. Anybody with underlying conditions is more susceptible to Covid,” he continued.

Mr McNamara said the cause of death was Covid-19 contributed by ischemic heart disease. 

“If he hadn’t got Covid he could very well be alive today. Unfortunately I don’t know,” said Mr McNamara, who recorded a verdict of natural causes.

Mr McNamara expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. On behalf of Limerick gardai, Insp Brennan expressed his sympathies.

At the end of the inquest, one of the man’s family said: “Thank you very much for everything.”

