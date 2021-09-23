Search

23/09/2021

Council issues update on works planned for Limerick graveyard

The footpaths at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery have been subject to flooding

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK City and County Council has pledged to carry out improvements to the original Mount St Lawrence cemetery.

At present, the graveyard is being flooded with drainage works required, while earth from the digging of plots is being
left.

Following a question from district leader Cllr Catherine Slattery at this month's metropolitan meeting, planning director Nuala Gallagher said works will take place this year.

"The works will involve the construction of a new more visually appropriate temporary storage facility [for the earth] along with additional ancilliary works i.e. surface water drainage and new footpaths," she stated in a written response.

Council will prioritise the drainage aspect of the works, she added.

The move was welcomed by Cllr Slattery, who said: "A lot of people have been in contact with me, and have been upset at the state it's been left in."

"There are weeds and overgrown grass. It's left in an awful state at times. The footpaths are cracked, old and need to be replaced. A lot of water is lodging. The drainage works need to be done first and foremost. There's no point putting down a footpath when there is water lodging. You'll damage the footpath in the long run," explained the Fianna Fail councillor.

"I'm delighted with this response and so are numerous people who have contacted me," added Cllr Slattery.

