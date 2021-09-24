Limerick Weather: Friday September 24, 2021

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly in the west. The best of any bright or sunny intervals will be in the south and east of the province. It will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate westerly breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

FRIDAY NIGHT will be mild, humid and mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle, most especially over the northern half of the country. Some mist and fog patches will develop also. Lowest temperatures not falling below 11 to 15 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.

SATURDAY will be warm humid and mostly cloudy. There'll be a good deal of dry weather, but a little patchy drizzle in places. Some bright intervals also. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes. SATURDAY NIGHT will be mainly dry with clear spells and perhaps one or two showers. Cloud will increase in the west overnight and southerly winds will freshen. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees.

Early on SUNDAY, persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards across the country through the day. It will be heavy at times. It will clear eastwards through the evening and early night with showers following, some heavy. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds, veering westerly and easing as rain clears.

MONDAY will be a noticeably cooler and fresher day with a mix of sunny spells and occasional heavy showers. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate west to southwest winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: There'll be further rain or showers at times on Tuesday and Wednesday and the weather looks like continuing unsettled for the rest of next week.