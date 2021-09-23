Search

23/09/2021

Limerick Weather: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Cloud will linger on the south coast for a time this morning, but otherwise it will be dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees with a moderate westerly breeze.

Full provincial forecast: https://www.met.ie/forecasts/munster

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

As we head to the weekend, it will be settled and relatively mild up to and including much of Sunday however there will be some patchy drizzle about at times. Becoming more unsettled from Sunday evening onwards with wet and blustery conditions at times.

Tonight, most areas will be dry with clear spells early on. However, cloud will build in form the west and will extend across the country overnight. This will bring outbreaks of rain to northern and western coastal regions, but remaining dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of nine to 14 degrees, coolest in the midlands. As southwest winds fall light to moderate in most areas some patchy mist and fog patches will develop once again.

Tomorrow, largely cloudy with scattered outbreaks of light rain or drizzle, mainly in northern and western areas. The best of any sunny spells will likely develop near southern and southeastern coasts during the afternoon. This is also where temperatures will be highest, reaching up to 21 or 22 degrees, cooler elsewhere though with highs ranging from 16 to 19 degrees, holding coolest in the northwest. The winds will be mostly moderate however they will be fresh at times in Ulster but falling light along southern coasts.

