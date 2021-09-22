Unsung hero award for Limerick's Leona

LIMERICK woman Leona O’Callaghan has been named as a community unsung hero in recognition of her work on behalf of domestic, sexual and physical abuse survivors.

Raised in Garryowen, but now living in Askeaton, Leona was nominated by family and supporters to be named as the overall national Mace Community Unsung Hero.

She was herself groomed and raped as a 12 year-old child and came to national prominence in 2018 when she waived her right of anonymity so her rapist could be named at his sentencing.

Leona was nominated for the award as part of the Mace Unsung Hero initiative, which aims to identify and celebrate someone who really went over and above to give something back to his or her community.

Having been selected as the overall outstanding hero, she was presented with a cheque for €5,000.

As part of the nomination process, it was said of Leona that she “went through a very difficult time when she came forward against a man that hurt her as a child. I feel that nobody would have blamed her if she stayed under her duvet but instead she used her pain to help people like her and challenged the justice system in their treatment of survivors.”

Leona has worked tirelessly to raise awareness of violence against women.

She set up Survivor Support Anonymous, which is the first 12-step support group for victims of abuse in Ireland, and, in December 2019, she set up and founded the Haven Hub suicide prevention organisation in Limerick to help others.

This facility now has over 30 volunteers and has had over 240 suicide interventions. Leona also delivers wellness courses for the Limerick Mental Health Association, where she gives people hope in their lowest moments.

Writing on Facebook, Leona thanked Mace, those who have nominated her, and the people who have helped her set up the various supports in the city.

"I am a lucky mum and a lucky and proud Limerick woman," she added.

The Mace Unsung Heroes initiative was launched by Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton to stimulate community spirit and recognise true local heroes like Leona in communities all around Ireland.

Mace sales director Daniel O’Connell said: “What Leona has achieved for victims in Limerick and beyond is truly heroic. I am awestruck and full of admiration for her courage, drive and accomplishments. She embodies all that we look for in our heroes and I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this acknowledgement. Leona truly is a hero in every sense of the word.”