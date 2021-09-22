Search

Limerick Weather: Wednesday September 22, 2021

Generally cloudy with patchy light rain and drizzle at first. Becoming dry for a time in the afternoon with sunny spells developing, mainly in the south of the county. Cloud will increase from the north later in the day, bringing outbreaks of rain by evening. Highest temperatures of 18 or 19 degrees, mildest in the southeast. Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK
Wednesday Night: Rain and drizzle clearing southeastwards overnight. Clearer conditions moving in from the northwest. Further rain and drizzle will skirt northern coasts by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees, in moderate and mainly westerly winds.

Thursday: A fresher day with temperatures ranging from 15 to 19 degrees north to south. Patchy rain will affect northern counties. Cloudy for much of the country although some sunny spells will develop in southern counties. Light to moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday Night: Further patchy rain and drizzle along northern and western coasts. Dry elsewhere with clear spells and mist and fog patches. Light southwesterly breezes and lows of 9 to 11 degrees.

Friday: Dry in many places on Friday and generally cloudy. Rain and drizzle will affect Atlantic coasts. Some bright or sunny spells will develop in the south and southeast later in the day. Temperatures reaching up to 20 or 21 degrees in the south and southeast, more typically 15 to 19 degrees elsewhere, in light westerly breezes.

Friday Night: Mainly dry overnight with mist and fog patches forming in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Weekend: Current indications suggest unsettled conditions over the weekend with low pressure dominating from the Atlantic.

