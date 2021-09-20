Limerick Senator named as party's finance spokesperson in Upper House

LIMERICK Senator Maria Byrne has been appointed as Fine Gael's spokesperson on finance in the Upper House.

The appointment was made by An Tánaiste and party leader Leo Varadkar this teatime.

He said: "I’m delighted to appoint Senator Byrne as the Fine Gael Finance Spokesperson. Senator Byrne will bring over two decades of experience in elected politics to the role, as well as the first-hand insight and knowledge of being a small business owner herself."

Mr Varadkar said: "We need a finance spokesperson who will champion our enterprises and ensure that Irish people have the security of sustainable jobs and businesses into the future. Senator Byrne will work to do just that."

Ms Byrne said, “Having grown up in a family business and then going on to own my own shop and newsagents myself, I know very well the challenges and opportunities being a small business owner can bring. My focus as finance spokesperson will be ensuring that Irish businesses have the financial support and structures they require to remain viable in the long-term. Supporting our businesses will protect and create jobs and provide new opportunities for our young people. I look forward to working towards ensuring a higher quality of living for Irish workers and families as we emerge from the pandemic."

The O'Connell Avenue-based politician was returned for a second term in the Seanad following a by-election earlier this year. Prior to her first term in the Seanad, from 2016 to 2020, she served as a member of both Limerick City Council and Limerick City and County Council from 1999.

She was elected Mayor of Limerick in 2010.