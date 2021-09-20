Search

20/09/2021

Funding to protect homes at risk of flooding in Limerick announced

There was flooding in and around Kilmallock in August 2020

THE OPW has approved funding to prevent houses being flooded in Tobernea, Kilmallock.

€40,230 will be spent on the replacement of existing undersized culverts, pipes and a narrow crossing with box culverts as well as for reinstatement works at the location.

Minister for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan announced the approval of Limerick City and County Council’s application under the OPW's Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme this Monday.

Minister O’Donovan said: "The OPW’s Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection Scheme offers important support to local authorities to carry out necessary flood mitigation works and improvements.

"I am pleased these works, which will protect the three homes that have previously flooded as well as five additional properties at risk of flooding, can go ahead in Tobernea, Kilmallock."

