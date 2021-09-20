BREAKING: Limerick and National Covid-19 daily case numbers confirmed

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,154* confirmed cases of COVID-19. While, as of 8am today, 297 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised with the virus of which 63 are in ICU. The five-day moving average is 1,327.
Locally the figures for Limerick over the weekend were as follows: Friday — 33, Saturday — 50 and Sunday — 51. This brings the total for the past 14 days to 693 cases in the City and County.
