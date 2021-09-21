Limerick Weather: Tuesday September 21, 2021

When the fog and mist lifts on Tuesday morning, there will be bright and sunny spells. However, increasing cloud though the day will bring patchy outbreaks of light rain and drizzle again, mainly over the western half of the province. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees, in mostly moderate southwest breezes.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Mainly dry to start on Tuesday night with clear spells. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees in mostly moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Rain in the northwest will move southeastwards over the country during Wednesday, with drier and clearer conditions arriving in the northwest as the rain reaches the southeast and following on later. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, mildest ahead of the rain in the southeast. Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds will veer westerly with the clearing rain.

It'll be mainly dry across the country on Wednesday night with rain and drizzle arriving in the northwest again before dawn. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Thursday will be a fresher day with temperatures ranging from 15 to 17 degrees north to south, patchy rain across the northern half of the country will be more persistent in the northwest with drier conditions in the south.

Friday looks like being a dry day too with temperatures reaching up to 20 degrees in the south and southeast, more typically 15 to 18 degrees elsewhere, in moderate westerly winds.

Current indications suggest unsettled conditions will continue over the weekend with Atlantic low pressure dominating.