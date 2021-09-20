Search

20/09/2021

Two Limerick men arrested in connection with drugs released

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

THE TWO males arrested by gardai following raids in Kilmallock on Sunday morning have been released without charge.

A garda spokesperson confirmed a file to the DPP will be prepared in relation to both men aged in their 30s.

Quantities of suspected cocaine €800 and cannabis €800 along with cash €6,500 were seized during the major garda operation.

"Gardaí from Bruff seized cash and drugs and arrested two men as part of ongoing investigations targeting the local sale and distribution of illegal drugs and related criminal activity in Kilmallock.

"The drugs were recovered during searches of two houses in Kilmallock by gardaí attached to Kilmallock and Bruff assisted by the divisional drugs unit, armed support unit and the canine unit on Sunday morning," said the garda spokesperson.

