BREAKING: National daily Covid figures released

THE HEALTH Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1,224 confirmed cases of Covid-19 across Ireland.
On Saturday, the figure reported was 1,456.
As of 8am this Sunday, 278 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 63 are in ICU. Yesterday (Saturday), 261 patients were in hospital with 66 in intensive care.
As it's the weekend there are no Covid figures for Limerick available.
