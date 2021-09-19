Search

19/09/2021

Limerick mayor calls out racist tweet

Mayor of Limerick Daniel Butler / Picture: Brian Arthur

Donal O'Regan

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

MAYOR of Limerick Daniel Butler has called out a racist tweet on social media, saying "We can never just ignore".

The mayor took to Twitter this Sunday morning to say he had to report a racist tweet for the first time.

The tweet, which has been seen by the Leader, was sent in response to a tweet by the Mayor about attending the Culture Night event "Beyond Blackness".

"Not aimed at me but at our African community some of whom attended this wonderful event. We can never just ignore. We must always act," said Mayor Butler.

Mayor Butler told the Leader this Sunday: "We pride ourselves in Limerick on our cultural diversity that has made us a better city and county. It fills me with immense pride to see so much culturally richness and count myself lucky to live amongst that diversity.' 'We define ourselves. We are not defined by others."

"Beyond Blackness" is an exploration of the contemporary Black experience in Ireland and the conflation of race, ethnicity and the homogenisation of the Black experience in discussions of cultural diversity in the Irish landscape.

Mayor Butler said the event was "excellent".

"I learned that we must allow the new Irish community define themselves. We should ask them how they wish to define themselves and not decide ourselves or assume ourselves," said the mayor.

